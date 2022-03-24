Left Menu

SAD forms panel to introspect on Punjab poll results

All these suggestions as well as the feedback from the grassroots level will be taken into account while recommending changes needed to rejuvenate the party. PTI CHS VSD RC

PTI | Chadigarh | Updated: 24-03-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:53 IST
SAD forms panel to introspect on Punjab poll results
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal set up a 12-member committee on Thursday to introspect on the results of the recently-held Punjab Assembly polls and take feedback from the grassroots level on steps needed to strengthen the party.

The SAD registered its worst-ever poll performance as it could win only three seats. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab for the first time by winning 92 of the 117 Assembly seats in the state.

Besides recommending sweeping changes to safeguard the core principles of the SAD, the committee would suggest changes needed at the organisational level, according to a statement issued by the party.

The panel has been set up after taking feedback from different levels in the party, including its core committee, MLAs, candidates, district presidents and Youth Akali Dal (YAD) and Student Organisation of India (SOI) members, the statement said.

The committee comprises senior leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Charanjit Singh Atwal, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Daljit Singh Cheema, Sikander Singh Maluka, Hira Singh Gabria, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Janmeja Singh Sekhon and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

Cheema said, ''It seems that some big changes are required to safeguard the unique character of the SAD. Many suggestions have been made in this context during the ongoing introspection exercise being conducted by the party. All these suggestions as well as the feedback from the grassroots level will be taken into account while recommending changes needed to rejuvenate the party.'' PTI CHS VSD RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022