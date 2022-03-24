Left Menu

Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit

Prince William has expressed his profound sorrow for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britains role in the slave trade.William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaicas capital.

PTI | London | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:42 IST
Prince William expresses sorrow for slavery in Jamaica visit
Prince William Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prince William has expressed his "profound sorrow" for slavery during a visit to Jamaica, though he stopped short of offering the apology demanded by protesters who are also seeking reparations for Britain's role in the slave trade.

William, second in line to the throne, made the comments while addressing a dinner in Kingston, Jamaica's capital. He echoed the words of his father, the Prince of Wales, who described the slave trade as an "appalling atrocity" during a visit to Barbados last year, when that Caribbean nation severed its ties to the British crown and became a republic.

"I want to express my profound sorrow,'' William said. "Slavery was abhorrent, and it should never have happened.'' The prince and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are on a weeklong trip to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas designed to strengthen Britain's ties with Commonwealth nations as Queen Elizabeth II marks 70 years on the throne. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said earlier Wednesday that his country intends to sever its ties to the monarchy and become fully independent.

The queen, William's grandmother, remains the head of state for Jamaica and 13 other countries that were once British colonies.

William's comments underscore the sensitivity of the trip in a country where Britain's legacy as Jamaica's colonial ruler during the era of enslaved African labour is still controversial. The prince said anniversaries such as the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade, which will be marked on Friday, provide a moment for "reflection." Protesters in Jamaica have spoken out against the trip, demonstrating outside the British High Commission on Tuesday with raised fists and wearing T-shirts emblazoned with a pair of shackled Black wrists surrounded by the phrases "Seh Yuh Sorry!" and "Apologize now!" "Kings, Queens and Princesses and Princes belong in fairy tales, NOT in Jamaica!" read one poster held aloft by a young girl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022