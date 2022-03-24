Left Menu

All five AAP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:07 IST
All five Aam Aadmi Party nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls have been elected unopposed from Punjab, officials said on Thursday.

The AAP had nominated former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, party leader Raghav Chadha, Lovely Professional University founder Ashok Mittal, IIT Delhi professor Sandeep Pathak and industrialist Sanjeev Arora for the March 31 elections.

Thursday was the last day for the withdrawal of candidature.

All the five candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, said Returning Officer Surinder Pal.

No other political party had nominated any candidate from Punjab for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The term of five Rajya Sabha members from Punjab -- Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa (SAD), Naresh Gujral (SAD), Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), Shamsher Singh Dullo (Congress) and Shwait Malik (BJP) will expire on April 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

