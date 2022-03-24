Left Menu

SFI activists protest outside DU VC office demanding more hostels for students

The SFI, in a statement, said that they submitted a memorandum to Dean of Students welfare, Pankaj Arora, in this regard.A delegation of four SFI members went to meet VC Yogesh Singh but he did not meet the delegation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:23 IST
SFI activists protest outside DU VC office demanding more hostels for students
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists held a protest on Thursday outside the office of Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor, demanding more hostels for students. The SFI, in a statement, said that they submitted a memorandum to Dean of Students' welfare, Pankaj Arora, in this regard.

A delegation of four SFI members went to meet VC (Yogesh Singh) but he did not meet the delegation. Then we submitted the memorandum to DSW, said the statement. The SFI said outstation students, particularly those who belong to economically and socially weaker classes, have been adversely affected by the lack of adequate and affordable hostels. It alleged that the lack of affordable options often curtails them from pursuing their higher education at a premier government educational institute like Delhi University. Earlier this month, Singh announced the construction of two new hostels ''to cater for the exploding needs of outstation students of the univeristy''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022