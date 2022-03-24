Class 12 student commits suicide by jumping into Yamuna river in Mathura

Left Menu

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district, police said on Thursday.The girl took the extreme step on Wednesday, a day before the UP Board exams started, they said.Station House Officer SHO of Yamuna Par police station Sashi Prakash told PTI, Anjali, a Class 12 student, left her home on Wednesday evening and did not return.

A Class 12 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district, police said on Thursday.

The girl took the extreme step on Wednesday, a day before the UP Board exams started, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Yamuna Par police station Sashi Prakash told PTI, ''Anjali, a Class 12 student, left her home on Wednesday evening and did not return. Her family members later found her slippers at the nearby Yamuna bridge. We called some divers to search for her. The body was recovered today morning.'' Prakash said the girl's parents told police that she never mentioned that she was scared of the board exams or showed any such signs.

''The UP Board exams began today. Prima facie, the student took her life because of the exams,'' the SHO said.

