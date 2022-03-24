Leader of Oppn in Delhi Assembly Bidhuri accuses AAP govt of failing to deliver in multiple fronts

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to deliver results in multiple sectors, including education, environment and public transport.

During the discussion on the Lieutenant Governor's address in the Assembly, Bidhuri claimed that there is a huge shortage of teachers in government schools. ''There are no principals in 745 schools and vice-principals in 418 schools. Apart from this, posts of 24,000 teachers are vacant. Of the 22,000 guest teachers, none of them has been regularised,'' a BJP statement quoted Bidhuri as saying. The government also did not fulfil its promise to regularise Anganwadi and ASHA workers, vocational trainers, and about 1.5 lakh contract employees in different departments, he claimed. Bidhuri pointed out it has been revealed just two days ago in a survey that Delhi is the most polluted capital of the world. ''For cleaning the Yamuna river, the Central government has given Rs 2,419 crore to Delhi. But the Yamuna is still dirty.

''In another report of Greenpeace Southeast Asia, it has been stated that in one year 54,000 people died due to pollution in Delhi,'' Bidhuri said in the statement.

In his address in the House, the leader of opposition said the major reason for pollution in Delhi is the dilapidated condition of roads. ''It took them three years to build the Ashram underpass,'' Bidhuri said. He alleged that the condition of mohalla clinics is such that three children died due to wrong medicines. ''In Delhi's super-speciality Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, nine patients died while inserting stents, which cannot be seen even in any of the average hospitals,'' Bidhuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)