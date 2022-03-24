Left Menu

Holistic nature of knowledge very important, that's the way Indian tradition has seen it: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Thursday said holistic nature of knowledge is very important, adding it was the Indian way of gaining knowledge.Addressing an event here, she contended that we have come from a unique civilisation where our narrative, unlike Abrahamic civilisation, is feminist.She was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day seminar -- Vishwa Guru Bharat Exploring the Glorious Past, Promoting Present and the future Roadmap.

PTI | Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing an event here, she contended that ''we have come from a unique civilisation where our narrative, unlike Abrahamic civilisation, is feminist''.

She was speaking at the valedictory session of a two-day seminar -- Vishwa Guru Bharat: Exploring the Glorious Past, Promoting Present and the future Roadmap. It was organised by the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh, in association with SVU and Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswavidyalayam. The session was also attended by Abhishek Tondon, the deputy director of ICSSR and Alok Pandey, the national in-charge of SHoDH. ''Holistic nature of the knowledge is very important. There you would need a philosophy of knowledge of science and technology and a social construct. Always see knowledge as holistic. This is the way Indian tradition has seen it. I want all of you to connect to that,'' Pandit said.

''We come from a unique civilisation where our narrative unlike Abrahamic civilisation is feminist. We have a concept of 'ardhnarishwar' where women and men are both equals.

''We have a continuous civilisation. Our tradition was scientific. We are not anti-science. We are not anti-science. Science technology, scientific temper is part of our tradition,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

