IBM expands STEM for Girls programme in Nagaland New Delhi: IBM has collaborated with the Department of School Education Nagaland to introduce its STEM for Girls programme in more than 250 secondary and higher secondary schools across 15 districts in the state, the company said in a statement.

The curriculum will align and supplement the state's efforts towards quality education. This programme will help enable more than 12,000 girls studying between 8th to 10th grade with access to digital fluency, coding skills training, 21st-century skills, including life and career skills. The collaboration is part of a three-year programme between IBM and the Nagaland government, with the Quest Alliance and YouthNet as an implementation partner, to increase the participation of girl children and women in STEM careers. The programme will also aim to empower nearly 1,400 teachers in the participating schools to engage & train students on computational thinking, STEM, and agency development for girls, the statement said. ********* MPIDC, Flipkart sign pact to provide market access to MP artisans E-commerce firm Flipkart has signed an agreement with the MP Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) to provide market access to local artisans, weavers and craftsmen from the state.

Under the agreement, Flipkart will support the ODOP (One District One Product) programme of Madhya Pradesh under Flipkart's Samarth initiative which will enhance rural livelihoods, allowing local businesses, craftsmen, artisans and weavers to offer their products to millions of customers.

The agreement was signed by John Kingsly, Export Commissioner and Managing Director of MPIDC, and Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, the statement said. HVA HVA

