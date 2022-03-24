Left Menu

Delhi: Centre of excellence in Unani medicine to be established at Jamia Hamdard

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 23:01 IST
Delhi: Centre of excellence in Unani medicine to be established at Jamia Hamdard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@moayush)
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ayush has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for three years for establishing a centre of excellence in Unani medicine at the Jamia Hamdard here that will carry out advanced research, a statement from the university said on Thursday.

The project involves development of a research centre having advanced facilities for drug testing and quality control, including training of Unani professionals, organising of international conferences and generation of data for scientific validation, monograph development, modernisation of dosage forms as well as IPR generation for new products, it added.

''In recognition of high quality research on Unani Medicine at Jamia Hamdard, Ministry of AYUSH have granted approval of a Centre of Excellence in Unani Medicine for advanced research on Pharmacognosy and Pharmacology of Pharmacopoeial Drugs of Unani Medicine under Ayurswastha Yojana of Ministry of Ayush, and sanctioned Rs 10 crore for three years,'' said the statement.

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Hamdard, M Afshar Alam, thanked the Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine and the Ayush ministry for granting the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022