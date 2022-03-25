NMIMS School of Business Management announces Admission for MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship & Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship

MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NMIMS, School of Business Management announces admission for MBA (Part-Time) Social Entrepreneurship (2-years) and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship (1- year). The program is specially designed for the potential social entrepreneurs and social sector professionals who aim to excel in the dynamic and competitive industry scenario. This vibrant and distinct program offers curriculum and insights to develop strategic orientation and incubate new ideas that will potentially lead to a successful venture with a social conscience. Aspirants can apply for the course till 24th April 2022.

Interested aspirants for MBA (Part-Time) in Social Entrepreneurship should be a graduate from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum of two years' experience in the social sector organization (NGO, Social Enterprises, Government Departments, CSR/ Environment/Sustainability departments) either as full-time staff or as volunteers up to the date of written test / personal interview OR minimum two years corporate/administrative / business work experience. For Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship, aspirants must have a graduation degree from a recognised university in any discipline.

Candidates will be enrolled in the program based on the Written Test and Personal Interview conducted by NMIMS.

Speaking about the merits of an MBA & Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship, Dr. Prashant Mishra, Dean- SBM said, ''This program aims to offer entrepreneurial and leadership skills to social sector professionals. Society is in dire need of social entrepreneurs with in-depth administrative skills across various fields and those who have a vision of providing fruitful solutions. This is exactly what we were striving for when we introduced this course in 2007''.

To add to this Dr. Satish Kajjer, Program Chairperson said,''The program focuses on execution of projects and develops sustainability of development organisations through innovative management approach. By that we mean, we will help social sector professionals with a comprehensive course structure that will endeavour to develop strategic orientation and motivation for a successful venture with social welfare in mind''.

This program is in collaboration with Mirae Asset Foundation (MAF). It is registered as a Section 8 company in 2018. The foundation primarily works across several areas of educational development in India. MAF has granted scholarships worth Rs. 23,09,000/- since its inception. It will provide merit scholarship for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) along with NMIMS for the program.

Dr. Meena Galliara, Director - Jasani Center for Social Entrepreneurship and Sustainability Management said, ''NMIMS introduced MBA and Diploma program in Social Entrepreneurship to expose students to international benchmarks in stakeholder management in the social sector. It also provides knowledge of the current issues that help students to hone their domain knowledge while learning. The students will be working on live projects by NGOs which will provide them with the needed practical knowledge in the social sector''.

Through MBA (Part-Time) and Diploma in Social Entrepreneurship, your knowledge and management skills will at the forefront to help create a better and well-balanced society for our future.

About NMIMS' SBM: SBM of SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, is one of India's leading business schools with a legacy of world-renowned faculty and an excellent placement program. NMIMS which began as a business school 40 years ago, is known for its trailblazing curriculum. The school has consistently ranked among the top 10 B-Schools in the country since 1998, in various such published surveys.

Website: https:bm.nmims.edu/ & https:bm.nmims.edu/mba-parttime-se About SVKM's NMIMS University: Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across 8 campuses that consist of 17 specialized schools, more than 17000 full-time students, and about 750 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright Scholarship and Humboldt International Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led the foundation stone of this esteemed university, with the aim to cater to the rising demand of management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach towards holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I Deemed University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a CGPA of 3.59.

Website: https://www.nmims.edu/about

