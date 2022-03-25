Left Menu

Two govt school teachers sacked in UP over fake certificates

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:11 IST
Two govt school teachers sacked in UP over fake certificates
  • Country:
  • India

The Basic Education Department has dismissed two teachers in government-run primary schools who allegedly presented fake educational documents to get the jobs.

The department has also initiated the action to recover the salary paid to them from the state's exchequer and register an FIR against them.

District Basic Education Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said on Friday that the documents of assistant teachers Om Prakash Yadav, posted at Waradih primary school in Siyar, and Balkrishna Yadav, posted at the primary school Shaheed in Bairia area, have been found to be fake.

He said clarification was sought from both the teachers but they did not give any answer. After serving the final notice, the services of both have been terminated.

Om Prakash Yadav got selected in the year 2008 through fake educational documents and he took charge on July 31, 2011, the BSA said, adding Balkrishna Yadav was working since August 29, 2016.

He said action has been started to recover the salary payment made to both the teachers from the treasury and register an FIR.

Meanwhile, the BSA has suspended the headmaster of Composite School, Ballia, Sanjay Dheeraj after insects were found in the mid-day meal cooked for students on March 21.

An inquiry has also been ordered in this connection, the BSA added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022