PM Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give tips to students to beat exam stress at the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held on April 1, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium here on February 16, 2018. ''The interaction every youngster is looking forward to is going to be held on 1st April, 2022. Get mentored, seek advice, learn pro tips to beat stress, nervousness and exam blues from PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #ExamWarriors, teachers & parents get ready for #PPC2022,'' tweeted Pradhan.

This event has been organized for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on Apri 7 last year.