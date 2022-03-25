Left Menu

Maha: Law college principal resigns alleging 'harassment' over wearing hijab

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:53 IST
The principal of a law college in Maharashtra's Palghar district has resigned alleging she had been ''harassed'' by the management for wearing a hijab after a controversy over the head scarf erupted in Karnataka, a charge denied by the institution's administration.

In her resignation letter, Battull Hammid, who served as the principal of Viva College of Law in Virar, claimed she was quitting the post as she was feeling uncomfortable and suffocated.

Hammid claimed wearing the hijab had never been an issue before, but it became a matter only after the row in Karnataka.

Hammid has alleged that college management had instructed the other staff members not to cooperate with her and even her personal assistant was not helping her with routine work. The college management, however, has dismissed the allegations, citing that several students from the Dawoodi Bohra community wore hijab and they had never objected to the same.

It may be recalled that a few months ago two teachers of a school in Bhiwandi in neighbouring Thane district were prevented from coming to work in hijab.

However, the issue was resolved following the intervention of local leaders and elected representatives who spoke to the state education minister and senior police officials.

