Dhankhar inaugurates robotic angioplasty facility in Jaipur

Dhankhar also witnessed a live robotic angioplasty performed by Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, Chairman of the RHL Heart Center.Innovative technology will further improve human excellence. Rao said that robotic angioplasty will improve the process of fitting a stent to perfection.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:20 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday inaugurated a robotic angioplasty facility at Rajasthan Hospital in Jaipur.

The hospital authorities said it is the first such facility in north India. Dhankhar also witnessed a live robotic angioplasty performed by Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, Chairman of the RHL Heart Center.

"Innovative technology will further improve human excellence. Everyone is vulnerable to disease, but making the treatment affordable and to provide world class technology like Robotic angioplasty to patients is important," Dhankhar said. Rao said that robotic angioplasty will improve the process of fitting a stent to perfection. "Robotic angioplasty reduces the need for additional stents in 10 per cent of cases. Apart from this, the radiation exposure for the patient is also reduced by 20 per cent compared to normal angioplasty," he said.

Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Dr Sudhir Bhandari said that robotic angioplasty with utmost precision will benefit patients not only from Rajasthan but from different states of north India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

