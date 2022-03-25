PFI vows to stand with Muslim girl students against hijab ban

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has said it would stand with Karnataka Muslim girl students against the hijab ban in schools and colleges in the state.

Sharing the details of its resolution passed in its Malappuram National Executive Council meeting, the PFI on Friday also condemned the alleged restrictions on Muslim religious markers.

“The Karnataka BJP government's decision to introduce restrictions exclusively on Muslim religious markers clearly had divisive political motives behind it. Unfortunately, the High Court failed to see it and took a stand against a practice Muslim women in the country have held as part of their identity for centuries,” the PFI said in a statement.

It further said the HC order validating the hijab ban was against the constitutional values and the universal principle of freedom of religion.

''The decision of the High Court will further encourage social exclusion and become another pretext for religious persecution. Popular Front stands with the struggles of the students who have decided to question the high court order in the apex court and carry their fight forward till they get justice,” the statement read.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had dismissed the petitions seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom saying it is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith.

The petition was filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the High Court had said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict.

