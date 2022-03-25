EXCLUSIVE- US officials cancel talks with Taliban over bar on girls education - State Department
U.S. officials have cancelled planned meetings in Doha with their Taliban counterparts over the refusal by Afghanistan's ruling Islamists to allow all girls to return to high school, a State Department spokesperson said on Friday.
"Their decision was a deeply disappointing and inexplicable reversal of commitments to the Afghan people, first and foremost, and also to the international community," the spokesperson said.
"We have cancelled some of our engagements, including planned meetings in Doha, and made clear that we see this decision as a potential turning point in our engagement."
