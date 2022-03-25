Majority of schemes under Delhi WCD Department on track: Report

Majority of the schemes under the Women and Child Development Department were on track, according to the Delhi government's 'Outcome Budget' for 2021-22 presented in the Assembly on Friday.

Out of 69 indicators for assessment, 80 per cent were on track, it said.

According to the report, about 3.10 lakh women in distress were given monthly financial assistance in 2021-22 as against 2.81 lakh such women in 2020-21.

About 1,600 poor widows were given financial assistance of Rs 30,000 each for marriage of their daughters, while 43,659 girls were enrolled under the Ladli scheme till December 2021.

Under the scheme, 16,505 maturity cases have been paid till the third quarter of the year.

About 13.91 lakh children and pregnant/nursing mothers are receiving services of nutrition, vaccination, health services and pre-school activities at 10,896 functioning anganwadi centres under ICDS, it said. Under the Delhi Commission for Women, 219 mahila panchayats were established, it added.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia presented the Outcome Budget for the year 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly.

