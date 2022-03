Gurugram authorities seek to corroborate IIT-D findings on Chintels Paradiso tower collapse

In the wake of a report by IIT-Delhi which suggested structural flaws in the Chintels Paradiso tower, Gurugram administration on Friday decided to rope in a structural engineer and designer to test the debris of the collapsed building. The committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena also directed recording of statements of all stakeholders including the residents.

The IIT Delhi in its report found that the collapsed building was "aging faster than expected" and had significant corrosion in its steel reinforcement. ''We will get technical experts to test the debris. It will help us corroborate the preliminary findings of IIT Delhi, which hint at construction lapses," said District Commssioner Nishant Kumar Yadav. Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 came down on February 10, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it, till the first floor.

