Left Menu

Sisodia orders issue of show-cause notice to head of govt school for 'laxity'

During the inspection, he also interacted with students.During the inspection of the school in Karampura, it was found that even though a new building is ready, children are still being taught in the old building, the statement said.Taking immediate cognisance, he ordered the officers to issue a show-cause notice against the head of the school.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 22:03 IST
Sisodia orders issue of show-cause notice to head of govt school for 'laxity'
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday directed the authorities to issue a show-cause notice to the head of a government school in Karampura for alleged laxity, according to an official statement.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, paid a surprise visit to Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Kirti Nagar and Government Co-Ed School in I-Block Karmpura and checked the progress of various educational activities. During the inspection, he also interacted with students.

During the inspection of the school in Karampura, it was found that even though a new building is ready, children are still being taught in the old building, the statement said.

Taking immediate cognisance, he ordered the officers to issue a show-cause notice against the head of the school. He said that there are such great facilities in the school, yet children are not able to take advantage of it, this is a serious case of laxity. He instructed the officials that the students should be shifted to the newly constructed classrooms at the earliest.

Sisodia found that all mindset curriculums, including the Happiness Curriculum, are being implemented brilliantly by the school in Kirti Nagar and appreciated the efforts of the school management, it said.

The school has developed three corridors using its own resources in a very unique way.

The school has created an Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) corridor to inculcate the understanding of this curriculum among children, while the aim of the Happiness Corridor is to make the children learn to be happy through various activities.

The school has constructed the Deshbhakti Corridor to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the children and to express their gratitude towards martyrs.

Children in the school have also created a 'Gratitude Wall' to express their gratitude towards each other. A herbal garden has also been developed in the school with collective efforts of its teachers and students, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
3
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
4
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022