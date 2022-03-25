To curb sexual harassment incidents, schools must have CCTV cameras: Maha minister

In a bid to curb sexual harassment incidents, Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday ordered that all schools must install CCTV cameras.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, the state school education minister said there are some 65,000 schools in the state comprising state run, state funded, private ones and those attached to various education boards. ''All these schools must deploy CCTV cameras to put a check on sexual harassment. We will make it mandatory for schools to support the CCTV cameras with a hard-drive so that daily footage can be recorded and made available if required for inquiry," she said.

"Schools will have to set up 'Sakhi Savitri' committee comprising principal, woman teacher, doctor, anganwadi worker, male and female students to maintain school decorum and, if needed, to carry out inquiry as well. Names of members must be prominently displayed in schools," she added.

Gaikwad said the school education commissioner will oversee the functioning of these committees.

