Maha; ASHA workers to get cash prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh for good work

The Maharashtra government has decided to give cash prizes to ASHA workers who excel in their work of taking state-run welfare schemes to the intended beneficiaries, health minister Rajesh Tope said in the Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a question, Tope said the best performing ASHA (accredited social health activist) at the state level will get Rs 1 lakh, while second and third prizes are Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

''The best performing ASHA worker at the district level will get Rs 50,000, while second best will get Rs 30,000,'' he said, adding that dues worth Rs 180 crore of ASHA workers will be cleared soon.

ASHA workers generally receive Rs 11,000 in tribal areas and Rs 10,000 in non-tribal areas. Their wages will be increased by Rs 500 per month from July, Tope said.

