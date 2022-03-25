Left Menu

Maha; ASHA workers to get cash prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh for good work

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:10 IST
Maha; ASHA workers to get cash prizes of up to Rs 1 lakh for good work
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has decided to give cash prizes to ASHA workers who excel in their work of taking state-run welfare schemes to the intended beneficiaries, health minister Rajesh Tope said in the Legislative Council on Friday.

Responding to a question, Tope said the best performing ASHA (accredited social health activist) at the state level will get Rs 1 lakh, while second and third prizes are Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

''The best performing ASHA worker at the district level will get Rs 50,000, while second best will get Rs 30,000,'' he said, adding that dues worth Rs 180 crore of ASHA workers will be cleared soon.

ASHA workers generally receive Rs 11,000 in tribal areas and Rs 10,000 in non-tribal areas. Their wages will be increased by Rs 500 per month from July, Tope said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022