Left Menu

Clearing Class 12, CUET enough to secure admissions to DU, exec council clears proposal

From the academic year 2022-23, students will only need to clear Class 12 and CUET to be eligible for admissions to Delhi University DU.The proposal to consider passing marks in the Common University Entrance Test CUET for admissions, and not the cut-offs as earlier, was passed by the varsitys executive council during its meeting on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 23:55 IST
Clearing Class 12, CUET enough to secure admissions to DU, exec council clears proposal
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

From the academic year 2022-23, students will only need to clear Class 12 and CUET to be eligible for admissions to Delhi University (DU).

The proposal to consider passing marks in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admissions, and not the cut-offs as earlier, was passed by the varsity's executive council during its meeting on Friday. The university also accepted the proposal to set up Delhi School of Analytics (DSA) under Institutes of Eminence.

The DSA will offer short and long-term certificate courses, diploma and degree programmes that will enhance the business analytical skills of students.

A proposal to borrow money from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) was also accepted by the council despite some members showing dissent.

The DU will be submitting a proposal of Rs 1,075.40 crore to HEFA for infrastructure development and the creation of capital assets.

According to the HEFA funding pattern, the university will have to repay the loan in 20 bi-annual instalments in 10 years.

The dissenting members were apprehensive that the HEFA proposal will make the public funded university shift from a grant-based model to loan-based model of financing and lead the university towards a debt trap. They strongly opposed the ''dangerous movement towards privatisation and the steep hike in the fees of the students'' and said taking a loan was ''unacceptable''. In another development, the executive council members raised the issue of the College Of Art not commencing its admission process, following which it was decided that a letter be sent to its principal demanding an explanation.

The DU was informed that the office of the lieutenant governor had in-principle approved the merger of College Of Art with Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from DU.

The varsity, however, has not approved the de-affiliation as its executive council, the highest decision-making body, opposed the move.

The proposal to establish an Institute of Nanomedical Sciences (INMS) was also cleared by the executive council. During the meeting, some executive council members demanded that one time regulation for absorption of all ad hoc/temporary teachers of DU be introduced and they demanded that a committee be formed to give effect to this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

Beijing autoshow postponed due to COVID surge in China - sources

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead of winter; COVID booster provides protection for over-65s after 15 weeks -UK data and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to roll out fourth COVID vaccine shot ahead o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022