Royal College of Surgeons of England (RCSE) Partners With Rela Hospital to Launch One of Its Most Popular Courses: “Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients”, for the First Time in South India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India For the first time in South India, Royal College of Surgeons of England partners with Rela Hospital, Chennai for an interactive course on “Care of the Critically Ill Surgical Patients” (CCrISP) and another course designated ‘Systematic Training in Acute Illness Recognition and Treatment’ (START) for the practicing doctors in the state. It is noteworthy to recognize that START course is being launched for the first time in India. These interactive course (Including mandatory, pre-course e-learning) covers the practical skills and knowledge needed to look after surgical patients including those who are deteriorating or at risk of doing so. These courses are for pre-selected candidates who have completed their MBBS with an additional 2 years of surgical experience training.

CCrISP and START have been designed by some of UK’s most academic faculties from both surgical and anaesthetic specialties. This 2-day workshop is aimed to deliver/share knowledge, experience, and insights for the participating doctors to learn and develop skills to manage critical situations in surgery systematically. The interactive India’s first START program is headed by Dr Stephen P Cavanagh, Consultant Vascular Surgeon at York Hospital, and CCrISP course is led by Dr Rajesh Sivaprakasam, Consultant in Transplant, Access and General Surgery, Barts Health NHS Trust. Both the interactive courses were further supported by Dr Michal John Fried, Consultant in Anaesthesia and Critical Care Medicine, Chesterfield Royal Hospital, UK.

Prof Mohamed Rela, Course Director for India at Rela Hospital said, “We are proud to be leading this South India’s first Initiative and I want to thank the Tamilnadu government for encouraging such educational programmes for the medical fraternity. These interactive courses will go a long way to train budding surgeons from our state, eventually benefiting the society at large. It is a huge recognition for us that Royal College of Surgeons of England has chosen Rela Hospital as its partner in India.'' Highlights of the course include- Presentation of critically ill patients; formulation of a plan of action; prevention and recognition of complications; Interaction with colleagues; Communication with patients and relatives during critical illness and conducting a surgical ward round. The number is participants in each course is limited to aid active participation however several such courses will be conducted throughout the year.

For more details on the Course please, write to academics@relainstitute.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Leads of START &CCrISP course along with the entire team of participants at Rela Hospital.

