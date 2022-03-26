TN: Youth gets 20 years RI for sexual assault of teen girl

A mahila court has sentenced a youth from Erode to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Ajith Kumar (22), a resident of Jagan Street in Karungalpalayam, Erode, was in love with a 17-year-old school student from Pazhakara Street in Karungalpalayam, the prosecution said.

He cajoled the girl and took her to his house and sexually assaulted her in 2019. The youth kidnapped the victim to Chinnaselam in Villupuram district on June 7, 2019 and married her.

The duo remained there for some days where he sexually assaulted her, the prosecution said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's parents that year, the All Women Police in Erode took them into custody in Chinnasalem and brought them back to Erode.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Kumar while the girl was reunited with her parents after undergoing a medical examination.

Examining the case on Friday, District Mahila Court Judge Malathi convicted the youth to 20 years rigorous imprisonment under provisions of the POCSO Act and also pronounced a three year term for kidnapping the girl.

The district judge ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

