Indian Bank hands over keys of ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat
- Country:
- India
Public sector Indian Bank has sponsored an ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat under the corporate social responsibility initiative as part of the bank's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
The Chennai-headquartered bank's Managing Director and CEO S L Jain presented the keys to health secretary and Gujarat Medical Education Research Society, Chairman Manoj Aggarwal at an event recently, a press release said.
The bank had extended its support to various hospitals with ambulances including those located in Bengaluru, Patna, Meerut, Lucknow, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address Panchayat Mahasammelan, inaugurate Khel Mahakumbh during Gujarat visit
Gujarat Titans to host its inaugural event at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Modi holds roadshow after BJP’s wins in Assembly elections
Gujarat: Modi holds roadshow after BJP’s wins in Assembly elections
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat