Left Menu

Indian Bank hands over keys of ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 17:04 IST
Indian Bank hands over keys of ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Public sector Indian Bank has sponsored an ambulance to Gandhinagar Medical College, Gujarat under the corporate social responsibility initiative as part of the bank's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

The Chennai-headquartered bank's Managing Director and CEO S L Jain presented the keys to health secretary and Gujarat Medical Education Research Society, Chairman Manoj Aggarwal at an event recently, a press release said.

The bank had extended its support to various hospitals with ambulances including those located in Bengaluru, Patna, Meerut, Lucknow, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
2
Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

Sweeteners may be linked to increased cancer risk - new research

 United Kingdom
3
First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to know

First all-private astronaut mission 'Ax-1' nears launch: All you need to kno...

 United States
4
Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

Plan to boost employment outcomes for refugees launched

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022