MP: Primary school teacher is owner of 20 colleges, says police's EOW after raids

Gwalior, Mar 26 (PTI)A government school teacher who was raided by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday for alleged disproportionate assets has turned out to be the owner of 20 colleges, an official said.

The raids were carried out at the house and other premises of Prashant Parmar, a primary school teacher posted in Ghatigaon here, he added.

''Initial investigation after the raids in Gwalior and other places have shown that Parmar owns 20 colleges offering D.Ed and B.Ed courses in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The documents pertaining to these colleges are being probed,'' EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Chaturvedi said.

''These assets are over 1,000 times his known sources of income. He also owns four offices. The raid is underway and more information about the teacher's disproportionate assets is being collected,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)