U.S. hopes for reversal by Taliban on girls' education in coming days

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 26-03-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 20:55 IST
The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Taliban in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Afghanistan's Islamist rulers reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Saturday he is hopeful that there will be a reversal of the Taliban's U-turn on girls' education in the coming days.

"I am hopeful that we will see a reversal of this decision in the coming days" Thomas West, U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, told the Doha Forum.

