Defence ministry approves setting up of 21 new Sainik schools

The new Sainik schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society. The ministry said at least 40 per cent of the intake in class 6 will comprise students who have qualified for the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 21:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The defence ministry on Saturday said it has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik schools in partnership with NGOs, private schools and state governments.

The new schools will be set up in sync with the government's announcement of rolling out 100 new Sainik schools across the country in ''partnership mode''.

''The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has approved setting up of 21 new Sainik Schools, in partnership with NGOs/private schools/State governments,'' the ministry said.

''The objectives behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of setting up of 100 new Sainik schools is to provide quality education to the students in tune with National Education Policy and give them better career opportunities, including joining the armed forces,'' it said in a statement.

It said 17 of these schools are ''Brownfield running schools and four are Greenfield schools to be operational shortly.'' ''While NGOs/trusts/societies have a share of 12 approved new schools, six private schools and three state government-owned schools find a place in the list of such approved new Sainik Schools,'' the ministry said. ''Unlike existing Sainik Schools which are purely residential in nature, seven new Sainik Schools are day school and 14 such newly approved schools have residential arrangements,'' it said. The new Sainik schools, besides their affiliation to respective education boards, will function under the aegis of the Sainik Schools Society. Admission into to the new Sainik Schools will be from class 6. The ministry said at least 40 per cent of the intake in class 6 will comprise students who have qualified for the All-India Sainik School Entrance Examination. ''Up to 60 per cent intake will be from students enrolled in the same school and desirous of taking admission under this vertical of new Sainik Schools through a qualifying test, notification for which will be issued separately,'' it said.

The academic session for the new Sainik Schools is likely to commence in the first week of May, the ministry said.

