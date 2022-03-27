Left Menu

Union minister Pradhan asks IIT Bombay to lead in advancing new frontiers of knowledge

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:58 IST
Union minister Pradhan asks IIT Bombay to lead in advancing new frontiers of knowledge
Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
  • Country:
  • India

The 21st century is going to be an era of knowledge, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Sunday and asked IIT Bombay to take a lead role in advancing new frontiers of knowledge.

The minister, who inaugurated a new hostel in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus, said the knowledge-based economy and service sector-based economy is a reality now.

Students who have passed out from IIT Bombay should strive to become employers and entrepreneurs rather than employees, the minister said.

"IIT Bombay is synonymous with excellence. The institute's thrust on research, innovation and entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary dual degree programs in digital health, environment, green energy, and data science will redefine India's position in the 21st-century knowledge economy," he said.

The minister asked IIT Bombay to take a lead role in advancing new frontiers of knowledge, nurturing innovators of tomorrow to bring positive change in human lives and attract Indian diaspora and international students.

The hostel is equipped with modern facilities like LAN, wifi and includes a gymnasium, music room, students' council room, and emergency public address system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022