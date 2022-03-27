Joshi announces CSR projs for development of aspirational district Darrang in Assam

Coal minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday announced several CSR projects of state-owned CIL for the development of aspirational district Darrang in Assam.

Joshi visited Darrang during his second day of visit to the North-Eastern State of Assam on Sunday.

Joshi announced CSR projects worth Rs 2 crore in Darrang, to be implemented by Coal India Ltd, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Commerce and Industry Minister of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary was also present on the occasion.

These CSR projects of Coal India Ltd will help in providing better education and healthcare to the people of Darrang, Joshi said.

Under the CSR projects announced by Joshi, CIL will help construct additional class rooms in 19 government schools of Darrang and take up five projects for improvement of healthcare infrastructure at different government health centres in this aspirational district.

Coal India has either taken up or completed seven CSR projects worth around Rs 23 crore for inclusive development of Assam in the last five financial years starting from 2016-17. Out of these seven projects, four projects namely financial assistances for setting up of solid waste management plant in Kamakhya, promotional and preventive healthcare through increased awareness in rural population, promotion of preventive healthcare through NILA and Provision of water Ambulance in Majuli have been completed. MoU for financial assistance for setting up 40 bed ICU facility at Government Medical Hospital, Silchar has been signed and remaining two projects namely financial assistance for rehabilitation and livelihood development at Majuli and financial assistance for skill training of 50 students conducted through CIPET Guwahati are going on.

Coal India's total project outlay of CSR projects in the North-East region has been over Rs 25 crore in the last five years.

Coal India’s CSR expenditure remained at Rs 554 crore in 2020-21 against the budgeted amount of Rs 434 crore.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of country's coal production.

''The government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister...has taken significant steps to make North Eastern India a driver of India's economic activities. Budget allocation to the North-East region has doubled in last seven years,'' Joshi added.

