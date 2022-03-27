NALSAR varsity campus gets gender-neutral space

Left Menu

The varsity further said it already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy.We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course, NALSAR University said in a tweet on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 18:19 IST
Hyderabad, Mar 27 (PTI): City-based NALSAR University of Law has announced that it has designated one floor on its campus as a gender-neutral space with rooms allotted to students, who self-identify themselves as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The varsity further said it already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy.

''We are pleased to share that in our endeavour to make our campus a truly inclusive space, the ground floor of GH-6 has been designated as a gender neutral space with rooms allotted to students self-identifying as members of the LGBTQ+ community, with plans to move towards a gender-neutral hostel in due course,'' NALSAR University said in a tweet on Saturday. ''The washroom on the ground floor of the academic block has also been designated as a gender-neutral washroom. The university already has an interim policy in place to address inclusivity concerns of the LGBTQ+ community, and is in the process of drafting a final policy,'' it said in another tweet.

The University's Vice-Chancellor Faizan Mustafa said that NALSAR believes in inclusive education. Mustafa tweeted: ''I had involved students in my administration and their creative ideas have helped me in coming up with several progressive, liberal and futuristic policies.'' In 2015, in a first, the NALSAR Law University had issued a gender-neutral graduation certificate to a student who did not wish to be identified with honorific Mr or Ms but with ''Mx''.

