1,200 students get scholarship
The Kumaraguru Group of Institutions on Sunday gave 1,200 students scholarship for excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The scholarships were given for a total of Rs 1.2 crore as part of the birth centenary celebrations of group founder Dr N Mahalingam who valued merit, perseverance and achievements of students.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 20:01 IST
The Kumaraguru Group of Institutions on Sunday gave 1,200 students scholarship for excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The scholarships were given for a total of Rs 1.2 crore as part of the birth centenary celebrations of group founder Dr N Mahalingam who valued merit, perseverance and achievements of students. The chairman of the institution B K Krishnaraja Vanavayar exhorted them to be very responsible and hardworking.
