1,200 students get scholarship

The Kumaraguru Group of Institutions on Sunday gave 1,200 students scholarship for excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The scholarships were given for a total of Rs 1.2 crore as part of the birth centenary celebrations of group founder Dr N Mahalingam who valued merit, perseverance and achievements of students. The chairman of the institution B K Krishnaraja Vanavayar exhorted them to be very responsible and hardworking.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)