Over 97,000 candidates appear for police SI exam in J-K

Over 97,000 candidates appeared for an exam for the recruitment of sub-inspectors in the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday, an official said.

The exam was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) for the first time.

The first-ever OMR-based objective type written examination for 1,200 posts of sub-inspectors (police), Home Department, was conducted successfully, a JKSSB official said.

A total of 322 examination centres were set up across 16 districts. The maximum number (65) of centres were set up in Jammu district and the minimum (6) in Kishtwar district, he said.

The JKSSB had advertised the posts last year. As many as 1,13,861 candidates had registered for the exam and 97,793 (85.95 per cent) appeared for it, the official said.

The Board ensured enhanced transparency and fairness during the examination process by equipping all the venues with the facility of live CCTV surveillance and capturing biometric attendance to avert attempts to use unfair means and practices, he said.

Adequate security arrangements were made at every examination centre by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, he added.

A case of attempted use of unfair means by a candidate was detected at Government Women Degree College, Anantnag. The candidate, who was found in possession of a mobile phone, was isolated, the official said.

