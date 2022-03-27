Modi exhorts students to celebrate 'exams'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the Pariksha Pe Charcha PPC event on April 1.The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.Come, lets celebrate the festival of examinations.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1.
The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.
The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.
''Come, let’s celebrate the festival of examinations. Let’s talk stress free examinations. See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha,'' Modi said in a tweet.
The event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to deliver convocation address at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar today
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat for second day in row
PM Modi holds roadshow in Gujarat's Gandhinagar
PM Modi incorporated Gandhian ideals in NEP, other govt projects: Amit Shah
Sri Lanka: Prices of essential commodities rise following currency devaluation