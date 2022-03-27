Modi exhorts students to celebrate 'exams'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1.

The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

''Come, let’s celebrate the festival of examinations. Let’s talk stress free examinations. See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha,'' Modi said in a tweet.

The event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)