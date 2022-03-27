Left Menu

Modi exhorts students to celebrate 'exams'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the Pariksha Pe Charcha PPC event on April 1.The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.Come, lets celebrate the festival of examinations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:07 IST
Modi exhorts students to celebrate 'exams'
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted students to celebrate the festival of examinations at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ (PPC) event on April 1.

The event, where the PM interacts with students, is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

''Come, let’s celebrate the festival of examinations. Let’s talk stress free examinations. See you on 1st April at Pariksha Pe Charcha,'' Modi said in a tweet.

The event will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022