NMIMS Commences Registrations for its Flagship MBA Law Program

The course combines the learnings of law with business administration trainings MUMBAI, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVKM's NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, one of India's leading educational institutions with a legacy of forty-one years of academic excellence, announces registrations for a two-year full time on campus MBA (Law) program in Mumbai. The program is outlined for holistic development of skillsets for lawyers, chartered accountants, cost and management accountants, and company secretaries. This two-year one of its kind management program in India is crafted to equip students with specialised skills in business management with the domain expertise of law.

The evolving industry landscape has driven the need for managers with legal proficiencies. This program has proven to be the pioneer in industry for cultivating an ecosystem of interdisciplinary curriculum and making responsible future ready business managers.

Commenting on the program, Prof. (Dr.) Prashant Mishra, Dean of NMIMS School of Business Management(SBM), ''The MBA Law program stands as a testimony to NMIMS's core philosophy of creating future-ready leaders, managers, and entrepreneurs, and above all, creating well-rounded citizens. For a successful management career, one must be abreast with all the facets of the business, however, the complexities of legal frameworks act as a major challenge for the managers. There is a growing need for a curriculum that integrates the realms of law and management in a holistic way and go beyond the rudimentary lessons on corporate law. MBA (Law) was developed as a curriculum that would blend these two disciplines in order to harbour multi-skilled executives who could assist businesses with the legal aspects as well.

The MBA (Law) program aims at enhancing business insights and application-oriented knowledge of various higher level corporate laws and regulations, IPR, managerial skills for operating strategies, finance and investment banking, marketing of services, human resources, negotiation, soft skills, etc. keeping both national and international perspectives in view. Students gain expertise in laying out legal briefs, planning policy documents, contract negotiations and management, investment banking, carrying out proactive operating and monitoring procedures in compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and governance requirements. The graduates have been well received by eminent multi-national corporations and global consulting groups.

Eligible candidates must qualify with LL.B., B.A., LL.B., B.B.A., LL.B., or B.Sc. LL.B., degree from a recognized university, with a minimum aggregate of 50% marks together for all years. Candidates who have passed any one of the final examinations conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India, or the Institute of Company Secretaries of India are also eligible.

Candidates who have cleared their graduation in Law or any of the foresaid programs by doing part-time course or through distance learning, correspondence courses, externally, open school from a recognized University are also eligible for the same.

The admissions process entails a successful pass through of written tests, conducted by NMIMS. Moreover, candidates with GMAT score of 600 and above in last 5 years) or candidates with a score of 200 and above in NMATbyGMAC for 2022 will also be considered. Selected candidates will be called for a personal interview.

Adding on to the announcement, Prof (Dr.) Paritosh Basu, the programme chairperson, said, ''MBA Law provides students with multi-disciplinary skillsets in business management as well as law. Courses on law and management, specifically crafted for the program, are the need of the future to help overall development of students. By bringing management and law together, the tailored curriculum, established in conjunction with seasoned academics and industry leaders, bridges the important knowledge gap and develops synergies.''

