SPJIMR launches AICTE-approved, weekend Executive Management Programme in Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bharartiya Vidya Bhavan's S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR ), which is consistently rated as Mumbai's top-ranked management school and as one of India's top-ten schools, is launching a Post Graduate Programme in General Management (PGP-GM) for working professionals at its Mumbai campus. This weekend programme, which awards an AICTE approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management - PGDM (Executive Management Programme) upon completion, is designed for working professionals in the greater Mumbai region with 5+ years of work experience. This is the first-ever weekend programme offered by SPJIMR in Mumbai and fills a significant quality gap in the market for executive education.

The objective of the PGP-GM programme is to create versatile professionals with a strong functional foundation and a general management perspective. The curriculum and pedagogy are experiential in nature, building upon participants' workplace experiences and facilitating an impactful contribution to their organisations, leading to rapid career advancement. The alternate weekend structure, built around application-centric assignments, allows participants to immediately apply classroom learnings to their own contexts.

The PGP-GM programme is the latest addition to SPJIMR's highly-regarded executive management education portfolio and is also being offered to professionals in the Delhi-NCR region who can attend classes at the SPJIMR Delhi campus. Additionally, over the last 20 years, approximately 3000 sponsored executives from leading companies such as L&T, BPCL, Cummins, Shapoorji Pallonji, and Mahindra & Mahindra have successfully completed the modular Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PG-EMP). SPJIMR also offers a range of customised Management Development Programmes (MDPs) to more than 20 reputed companies and provides a range of open MDPs to professionals and executives seeking shorter-term career-enhancing education. Commenting on the significance of the programme, Associate Dean, Executive Education, Dr Preeta George said, ''Executives wishing to upskill and continue their learning journey do not constitute a single segment. Many executives desire to pursue a traditional post-graduate programme but are unable to travel and commit the large amounts of contiguous time required for modular programmes like the PGEMP. SPJIMR's AICTE-approved weekend PGP-GM programme addresses this segment.'' Emphasising the need for professionals to take responsibility for their own career growth, Dean, SPJIMR, Dr Varun Nagaraj said, ''There are many talented functional specialists in Mumbai working in the financial services, the IT sector and other service industries who find their career advancement stymied because of a lack of formal management education. We hope to turbocharge the growth of Mumbai's professionals by offering SPJIMR's world-class education for the first time in a format that works for them.'' For more information, contact: Dr Ruppal W Sharma, Chairperson PGP-GM, SPJIMR ruppal.sharma@spjimr.org About SPJIMR: S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. As a premier school of management, SPJIMR is noted for pedagogic innovations and pioneering programmes, which have helped the Institute stand out for its unique and distinctive path in management education. SPJIMR's mission is to 'influence practice' and 'promote value-based growth. The Institute currently operates from its 45-acre campus in Andheri, Mumbai, and a campus in New Delhi. To avoid confusing us with any other institution, look for the five strokes logo and the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan association.

For More Information, Please Contact: mediarelations@spjimr.org , 02261454200

