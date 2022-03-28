Israel says rare summit with Arab partners will be regular event

A rare Israeli-hosted summit with Arab partners that concluded on Monday will become a regular event, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, inviting the Palestinians to join in.

"Last night we decided to make the Negev Summit into a permanent forum," he said alongside counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and the United States.

"We are today opening a door before all the peoples of the region, including the Palestinians, and offering them to replace the way of terror and destruction with a shared future of progress and success."

