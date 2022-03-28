Israel says rare summit with Arab partners will be regular event
- Country:
- Israel
A rare Israeli-hosted summit with Arab partners that concluded on Monday will become a regular event, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said, inviting the Palestinians to join in.
"Last night we decided to make the Negev Summit into a permanent forum," he said alongside counterparts from United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Egypt, and the United States.
"We are today opening a door before all the peoples of the region, including the Palestinians, and offering them to replace the way of terror and destruction with a shared future of progress and success."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
