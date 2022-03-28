Career of medical students returning from Ukraine should not be affected: BJP MP in LS

A BJP member in the Lok Sabha on Monday demanded government intervention to ensure that Indian students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, are able to complete their studies.

BJP member from Haryana Nayab Singh sought Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's intervention to ensure that the career of these medical students does not suffer.

India has brought back about 22,000 medical students from Ukraine after the Russian invasion beginning February 24 which turned into a full-fledged war.

Raising the matter under Rule 377, Singh urged the Centre to ensure that final year students are able to complete their studies.

Anto Antony (Congress) raised the issue of K-Rail Silverline project in Kerala and said majority of the people of the state are against the project.

''I request the Government to reject the proposal set forth by Kerala. The project is too costly at Rs 1.24 lakh crore and will impose financial burden on the state. Lakhs of people will have to be displaced and the environment will be damaged,'' he said.

