Girl student "raped", found murdered in Telangana

A 16-year-old girl, a 10th class student, was found murdered after being allegedly raped in Vikarabad district on Monday, police said.

The body of the deceased, with head injuries was noticed lying on the outskirts of Angadi Chittampalli village by some local residents, who alerted the police.

Based on preliminary investigation, a senior police official that it seems to be rape and murder, and efforts were on to identify and nab the accused.

A case of rape and murder was registered, the official added.

