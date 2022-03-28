Retelling of historical facts through ideological viewpoint will provide distorted view: V-P Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called for an ''objective re-evaluation'' of Indian history through fact-based research, asserting that selective accounts of the country's history and retelling of historical facts through an ideological viewpoint will provide a distorted view.

He also said that history should not be a niche subject monopolised by a ''chosen few''.

''The gateway to authentic history should be open to all. This also calls for a tremendous amount of work to be done in the domain of translation of literary and historical sources and accounts of ancient and medieval ages,'' he said.

Naidu made these remarks at the valedictory function of the golden jubilee year of the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

According to the text of his speech, the vice president said people must also invest more in studying history with greater academic rigour. The universities must partner with specialised bodies such as ICHR to take up research and strengthen scientific writing of history.

''In such a dispassionate approach to history, we will find the presentation of facts substantiated with credible references. It will be an unalloyed version, free of any bias, leanings and preferences,'' he said.

He felt there was every need to bring to light the stories of unsung Indian heroes -- many of whom were limited to mere footnotes in history books. ''Their individual stories must be documented to reveal their pain, struggle and the great pride with which they fought for the motherland,'' he told the audience.

Even on popular heroes, historical research must delve deep into different aspects and ''not follow the beaten track''. Such research will enable historians to look at different facets of a personality in a more comprehensive manner and might shed some new light, he felt.

The vice president said he has always been vocal in calling for an objective re-evaluation of Indian history through fact-based research. ''Selective or incomplete accounts of Indian history and retelling of historical facts through an ideological viewpoint will provide a distorted view. This aspect must be borne in mind by students and academics of history,'' he said.

He said it should be remembered that there were peasant and tribal revolts in various parts of the country against the oppressive economic and socio-cultural policies of the British. These spontaneous upsurges were led by marginalised people with limited means to fight.

''These revolts are a true testament to the unflinching courage of the Indian peasants and tribals. We must not limit the history of our freedom struggle to those fighting with an institutional means -- it is also important to appreciate and shed light on the immense contribution of the ordinary masses who fought the British without any organisational backing,'' he opined.

''It is our duty, our highest patriotic mission to remember the supreme sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and their noble struggle to wrest independence from colonial rulers,'' he said.

School textbooks, the vice president suggested, should extensively cover stories of the brave heroes and mention about their life journey in an interesting and engaging way. Regular visits to important historical places, including Sabarmati ashram and Cellular Jail, must be organised for children by various state governments.

''It is my conviction that the lives of our historical figures must be a source of inspiration for the next generations,'' he said.

He also inaugurated an exhibition on freedom struggle and noted that the ICHR has chalked out a plan for a series of such events under the broad rubric of the 'Freedom Struggle of India, 1757-1947'. There will also be an exhibition on the Revolutionary Movement and another one on 'Kashmir through the Ages'.

