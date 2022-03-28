Left Menu

'Pariksha pe Charcha' by PM Modi is a public movement: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the annual Pariksha pe Charcha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a public movement to ensure a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters undertaking exams.Addressing a press conference, he said that around 15.7 lakh registered for the creative writing competition for shortlisting students who will get to attend the event in person.This year, Pariksha pe Charcha PPC is schedule to be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here.PPC is becoming a formal institution through which the prime minister interacts directly with students.

Updated: 28-03-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:07 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the annual 'Pariksha pe Charcha' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a public movement to ensure a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters undertaking exams.

Addressing a press conference, he said that around 15.7 lakh registered for the creative writing competition for shortlisting students who will get to attend the event in person.

This year, 'Pariksha pe Charcha' (PPC) is schedule to be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here.

''PPC is becoming a formal institution through which the prime minister interacts directly with students. Select students across the country will also visit Raj Bhawans to watch the event in the presence of governors. PPC will be streamed, not only across India, but also in other countries, reaching out to the Indian diaspora,'' Pradhan said.

The minister said that PPC is ''part of the larger movement 'exam warriors' - led by PM Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters''.

It is a movement that is driven by the prime minister's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully, he said.

'Pariksha pe Charcha' is being organised for the last four years by the ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

''Students, teachers and parents, who will get to ask questions to the prime minister, have been short-listed on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organised from December 28, 2021 till February 3, 2022 through MyGov platform. Over 15.7 lakh participants registering this year for the creative writing competition,'' Pradhan said.

