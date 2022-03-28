Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Varsity exams to be held in online-blended mode

It is a huge challenge for the examination centre to ensure arrangements as per COVID preventive protocols for such a long period. Keeping this in mind, instructions were given to conduct the remaining examinations online or in blended mode, he said.Universities would ensure further action in this regard with the approval of respective executive councils, the official said.

Updated: 28-03-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:43 IST
Chhattisgarh: Varsity exams to be held in online-blended mode
The Chhattisgarh government has decided to conduct remaining examinations of universities for the academic session 2021-22 in online or blended mode as per suggestions received from the institutions and students, an officials said on Monday.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state Higher Education department during the day issued guidelines directing universities to conduct remaining exams of the ongoing academic session in online or blended mode, he said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a letter on February 11 this year, had authorized higher education institutions to take decisions on conducting offline/online classes and holding exams in online/offline/blended mode according to COVID-19 situation in their areas, he said.

"The process of conducting annual examinations of universities takes 50 to 60 days to complete. It is a huge challenge for the examination centre to ensure arrangements as per COVID preventive protocols for such a long period. Keeping this in mind, instructions were given to conduct the remaining examinations online or in blended mode," he said.

Universities would ensure further action in this regard with the approval of respective executive councils, the official said.

