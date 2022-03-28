Left Menu

Over 13,000 state-run primary schools without computer lab facility, Guj govt tells Assembly

PTI | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-03-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 21:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Gujarat government on Monday informed the Assembly that over 13,000 state-run primary schools do not have computer labs.

Responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Ashvin Kotwal, state Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, in his written reply, stated that 13,818 primary schools do not have computer lab facility.

As per the data tabled in the Assembly by Vaghani, tribal-dominated Dahod district has 1,024 such primary schools, followed by Mehsana with 991, Chhotaudepur with 928. Patan 786, Kutch 739 and Mahisagar with 642.

In his reply, Vaghani said instead of computer labs, the state government has decided to build ''smart classrooms'' in schools under its 'Gyankunj Project' to impart education using the latest technology.

