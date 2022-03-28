Atheist dancer denied permission to perform at Koodalmanikyam temple

An atheist dancer was denied permission on Monday to perform at the famed Koodalmanikyam temple in Irinjalakuda near here for an upcoming festival, saying she was a non-Hindu.

Dancer Mansiya V P, a Bharatanatyam dancer and a PhD research scholar in the classical dance, on Monday took to Facebook saying the temple officials denied her permission to perform despite printing her name in the programme notice.

The temple officials claimed that she was denied permission as the temple tradition does not allow a non-Hindu to enter the premises.

Mansiya, a Muslim-born woman, was to perform at the 10-day National Festival of Dance and Music organised by the temple to be held from April 15 to 25. Around 800 artists are expected to perform at the temple during the fest.

''The organisers phoned me and told me that I cannot perform. When asked why, they said non-Hindus are not allowed in the temple. I said it is a national dance festival. I also said that I am a human being,'' Mansiya told the media.

''I told them that even though I was born a Muslim, I don't follow any religion. The official asked whether I have converted to Hinduism as I have married one. I told them that I don't have a religion to get converted to,'' she added.

Mansiya is married to musician Shyam Kalyan.

The classical dancer told the official that she was not coming to offer her prayers at the temple but to perform Bharatanatyam.

''If they had told me that my performance was not up to the mark, then I would have been happy because that's how Kerala treats the artistes. But this was not like that. I have performed at numerous venues and most of them are in temples,'' she said.

Meanwhile, Koodalmanikyam Devaswom Chairman Pradeep Menon said the decision was following the tradition of the temple.

''Since the programme is being held inside the temple premises, the decision was taken following the tradition of the temple. As per the existing temple tradition, non-Hindus are not allowed. Even the advertisement for the programme clearly said that only Hindus need to apply to perform at the temple,'' Menon said.

He said the temple officials respect the artiste but it also has to follow the tradition.

''We respect her a lot. She is a great artiste. But we need to follow the temple tradition. That's all,'' Menon told the media.

Incidentally, Mansiya's family had faced backlash from the Islamic community when she and her sister learned the dance. Due to various factors, she had denounced her religious identity.

