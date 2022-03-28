Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia to admit students through CUET to 8 courses

These courses are BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons French and Francophone Studies, BA Hons Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA Hons Economics, BA Hons History, BSc in Biotechnology and B Voc Solar Energy, the statement said.The university has kept a minimum eligibility criteria of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 Boards for all the eight courses.Earlier, the university used to hold its own entrance test for admissions.

Jamia Millia Islamia will admit students to eight courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) during the 2022-23 academic session, an official statement said on Monday.

The decision has been communicated to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA), it said.

CUET has been made compulsory for admission to undergraduate programmes at all 45 central universities.

It was decided in a meeting attended by the top officials of the university that admissions to selected undergraduate courses will be done through CUET. These courses are BA Hons (Hindi), BA Hons (Sanskrit), BA Hons (French and Francophone Studies), BA Hons (Spanish and Latin American Studies), BA Hons (Economics), BA Hons (History), BSc in Biotechnology and B Voc (Solar Energy), the statement said.

The university has kept a minimum eligibility criteria of 50 per cent marks in Class 12 Boards for all the eight courses.

Earlier, the university used to hold its own entrance test for admissions. It will continue to do the same for other undergraduate courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia reserves 50 per cent of its seats for minority students. UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had said that the reservation policy of the institute will not be affected by CUET.

Students are advised to follow university websites -- www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in -- for updates regarding courses and other details, the statement said.

Students who are interested in applying for these courses will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as the university, it said.

According to past practice, the university will admit students in B.Tech programme on the basis of the JEE score and admissions in BDS programme will be done on the basis of the NEET score, the statement said.

B.Tech aspirants are required to fill the JEE form as well as that of the university, it said.

