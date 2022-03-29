Left Menu

Brazil's education minister resigns after graft allegations

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 29-03-2022 01:25 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 01:22 IST
Brazil's Education Minister Milton Ribeiro resigned on Monday following allegations of corruption in the awarding of ministry funds to municipal districts, according to an announcement in the country's official gazette.

Ribeiro has been facing political pressure after local newspapers reported that two pastors had allegedly gained preferential treatment for educational funding for their municipal districts and taken bribes. Ribeiro's resignation was previously reported by CNN Brazil and the Estado de S.Paulo newspaper, citing sources and a draft of his resignation letter.

Ribeiro, a Presbyterian pastor, will be the third education minister to leave the position during the administration of President Jair Bolsonaro.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

