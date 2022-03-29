Left Menu

ICMR study has shown rise in antibodies post Covaxin booster dose: MoS Health tells RS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 15:34 IST
ICMR study has shown rise in antibodies post Covaxin booster dose: MoS Health tells RS
  • Country:
  • India

An ICMR study to examine the effect of Covaxin's booster dose has shown an increase in the levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

International data available on booster doses of AstraZeneca and Covishield suggests a three- to four-fold increase in antibody levels after their administration, Pawar said in a written reply.

''A study has been conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to examine the effect of booster dose of Covaxin which shows increase in the levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the booster dose,'' Pawar stated.

As per the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), precaution dose is administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people aged 60 years and above since January 10,2022, she said.

As on March 24, 2022, 2.21 crore precaution doses against COVID-19 have been administered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
2
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Global
3
Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

 Global
4
Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

Maulvi molests 8-yr-old girl on pretext of giving chocolates, gets arrested

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022