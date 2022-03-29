Left Menu

Delhi child rights body, think-tank launch project to rehabilitate street children

Setting up of residential schools by the Delhi government will further strengthen this projects effort to provide street children with a safe environment immersed with learning and socio-psychological support, it said.DDC Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, The Delhi government has developed a comprehensive plan aimed at bringing dignity and care into the lives of homeless and street associated children.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 17:49 IST
The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights and a state government think-tank have launched a project to rehabilitate street children.

To fulfil its objective, the child rights body and the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi have collaborated with Salaam Baalak Trust and Youth Reach to roll out a taskforce in a phased manner, starting with South and South-East districts. Highlighting that thousands of children live on the streets of Delhi, they said in a statement, ''Engaging in informal work and begging as a means for survival, these children survive precariously in the unsafe environment of city streets. They are deprived of adequate and appropriate adult protection, education and health care.'' The project aims to develop vulnerable children into responsible citizens, the statement said, adding that the taskforce will focus on identifying and providing them educational, financial and guardianship support. Setting up of residential schools by the Delhi government will further strengthen this project’s effort to provide street children with a safe environment immersed with learning and socio-psychological support, it said.

DDC Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “The Delhi government has developed a comprehensive plan aimed at bringing dignity and care into the lives of homeless and street associated children. In this year’s budget, we have set aside Rs 10 crore to create a residential school that will not only provide education but also emotional and psychological support to vulnerable children. By launching this taskforce, we will be able to deploy focussed efforts to start providing these children with the basic amenities they deserve, including education, financial support and guardianship.” Case workers and counsellors will be deployed district-wise and they will work in close collaboration with Child Welfare Committees.

The taskforce will focus on a five-pillar model of rehabilitation: education and vocational training, counselling and medical support, sponsorship, guardianship, and shelter for the child, it said.

