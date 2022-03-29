Mahesh Verma appointed NABH chairman

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma has been appointed the new chairman of the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare providers (NABH). NABH, a constituent Board of Quality Council of India, operates accreditation, certification and empanelment programmes for healthcare organisations. Dr Verma is a recipient of Padma Shri as well as Dr. B. C. Roy award. He has also received the National Science and Technology award. He is currently the vice-chancellor of Delhi's Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Professor Emeritus at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences.

He is the president of India chapter of International Association for Disability and Oral Health and Indian Academy of Restorative Dentistry. He is also the president-elect of the International Association of Dental Research, India Division, and Indian Society of Dental Research.

