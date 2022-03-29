Read books on freedom fighters: UP Guv to students

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thuesday asked students to read books on freedom fighters and the atrocities they faced for the country's Independence.

She said this speaking during the 87th convocation of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University here. Students should read books on the lives of freedom fighters and the agonies they underwent at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar and also about the massacre of the Jallianwala Bagh, she said. Mentioning the movie ''The Kashmir Files'', she said, ''There must be some gruesome activity in Kashmir due to which Hindus have fled from them.'' ''Terrorist challenged leaders of India to hoist a flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. After that Atal Bihari Vajpayee accepted the challenge and an Ekta Yatra was carried out and a flag was hoisted at Lal Chowk. I was also part of the Ekta Yatra,'' she said.

She encouraged teachers to conserve water and save electricity.

Appreciating girl students, she said, ''It is appreciating that 72 per cent of the medals in the convocation have been bagged by the girls. It is good as women are shining in every field.'' Patel said blood donation camps should be organised in universities and colleges. ''During the COVID-19 wave, there was a huge crisis of blood and platelets,'' she said.

She also asked students to observe May Day with workers in the university and colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)